Police searching for missing 18-year-old in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 18-year-old Sarah Duarte who went missing on Monday evening.

Police say Duarte is developmentally disabled functions at a 4th grade level.

She is described as 5’5″ and 180 pounds.

Duarte was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday near South Picadilly Street and East Smoky Hill Road.

Police say that she missed her daily medication required for seizures and she may be need of medical attention.

If you have any information you’re asked to call police at 303-795-4711.