Police arrest teen wanted in string of unlawful sexual contacts on RTD light rail trains

DENVER — Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection to a string of unlawful sexual contacts of women on various RTD light rail lines, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

A photo of the teen was captured during an incident at 7 a.m. on March 2.

Last week, police said they had identified the suspect but did not release his name.

Police were not specific on which lines the incidents happened or how long they have been occurring.

The investigation is ongoing.