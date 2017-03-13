Paula’s Picks – Cochon555 Heritage BBQ in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a major foodie event coming up this Sunday, March 19th, at The Curtis Hotel. It's featuring five of the best chefs in Colorado, five pigs, and five winemakers and distillers. You could call is a whole-hog competition with a cause. Cochon555 has a global tour to help preserve Heritage Breed pigs that come from bloodlines dating back hundreds of years, and help the farmers who raise them. Chef Bill Miner, with Il Porcellino Salumi, will be competing in the Denver Heritage BBQ contest. He joined us in studio to talk about Cochon555.

Cochon555's Heritage BBQ in Denver is this Sunday, March 19th from 4PM to 7:30PM at Curtis Hotel. General admission tickets are $125, and VIP tickets are $200. Get your tickets online at cochon555.com.