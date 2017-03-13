× Outdoor Expo and Showcase

Who: Phillip S. Miller Library

What: Outdoor Expo

When: Outdoor showroom- Now through April 1st, Colorado Outdoor Play Expo- from 10 am- 3 pm

Where: Phillip S. Miller Library (click for map)

We are fortunate to live in this beautiful state, but sometimes life keeps us from enjoying the great outdoors. However, thanks to our friends at the Phillip S. Miller Library getting back outdoors is easier than ever this summer!

Throughout the month of March, the Philip S. Miller Library has been turned into a showroom for many beloved summer outdoor activities. At each display, you can pick up a flier with all the information you’ll need to get started. The activities that will be showcased include biking, water sports, and hiking, and wilderness adventure. When you enter the library, you’ll find a welcome station complete with “passports” that will provide a map of the library and indicate where each display is based. At each station you visit, you’ll be able to mark your passport; present the completed passport to staff at the “Ask Here” desks to be entered in a drawing for a prize! Children will enjoy exploring the ground underfoot by making rubbings of fossils, identifying bones, and learning about gems, minerals, and topography. They’ll be experts when touring Colorado with the family.

On Saturday, April 1, visit with representatives from the National Park Service, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department, the Douglas County Open Space and Natural Resources, the Town of Castle Rock, and outdoor-related organizations, clubs, and retailers.