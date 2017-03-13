One killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Monday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. on Thornton Parkway and Grant Street.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released. Police did not say if there were any other injuries.

Eastbound Thornton Parkway was closed between Interstate 25 and Washington Street. It’s not known when it will reopen.

Police said to expect lengthy delays and to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.