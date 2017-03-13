Oklahoma soldier injured after skiing into tree Buttermilk Mountain ski area dies

ASPEN, Colo. — A 20-year-old soldier from Oklahoma who was injured after skiing into a tree at Buttermilk Mountain ski area last month, has died, the Aspen Times reports.

Andrew Garcia of Fort Sill, Okla., hit the tree on a beginner run on Feb. 19, suffering head injuries.

Garcia, a private in the U.S. Army, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction and died Feb. 23 of multiple skull fractures, subdural hematoma, a subarachnoid bleed and a broke vertebrate.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said Garcia was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Garcia is at least the ninth person to die at Colorado ski resorts this season, including three at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

On Dec. 19, 48-year-old Kevin Pitts of Longmont died at Breckenridge after colliding with a tree on Alpine Alley run, not far from the Imperial Express SuperChair.

On Dec. 29, a 40-year-old Texas woman died after falling from a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch that was caused by mechanical problem.

Kelly Huber of San Antonio fell 25 feet and was pronounced dead at a Granby hospital. Her 12-year-old and 9-year-old daughters were injured in the fall.

On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver, was reported missing from Breckenridge. The next day, he was found on Lower Boneyard, an expert run not far from the Peak 8 lift.

Haberthier was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco where he was pronounced dead of a severe skull fracture after skiing into a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

On Feb. 10, 26-year-old Ricardo Cohen from Mexico died on an advance run while skiing at Breckenridge. The resort’s ski patrol responded to the incident, but Cohen was declared dead at the scene. The resort did not say where on the property the man died or the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Feb. 15, 17-year-old Alicyn Mitcham of Colmesneil, Texas, died after crashing into a tree at Winter Park Resort. Alicyn Mitcham of Colmesneil, Texas,

On Feb. 25, 34-year-old Kressyda Ming of Farmington, N.M., died after colliding with a tree at Purgatory Resort in southwest Colorado.

On March 3, 15-year-old Tess Smith of Wichita, Kan., died after breaking a leg in a skiing accident at Breckenridge. Smith was talking with ski patrol when she suddenly lost consciousness.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested and donated. She died March 5, the family said.

On March 7, 24-year-old Air Force senior airman Tien Tran who was based at Buckley Air Force Base crashed into a tree while snowboarding and suffered a fatal head injury at Eldora Mountain Resort.