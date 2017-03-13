Man streams his police chase on Facebook live

PASADENA, Texas. — With police hot on his tail and sirens screaming behind him, Erasmo Hernandez took to Facebook on March 9, giving his friends a front row seat to his high speed getaway.

According to Pasadena police, the incident started with a narcotics search warrant being served at Hernandez’s home.

Hernandez apparently didn’t want to stick around so he led police on a 30-minute chase from Pasadena to southeast Houston and the 35-year-old decided to share his escape with the world.

Police said the suspect’s Hyundai Sonata got a flat tire about 20 minutes in, which made it difficult to go much farther.

Hernandez faces charges of felony possession of a weapon and evading arrest.

Police say the live Facebook video can be used against him in court.