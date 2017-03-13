× Man dies after hitting head while fleeing police

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – A man arrested by Englewood police has died after suffering a head injury while trying to run from officers on March 5.

The 38-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was reportedly taken into custody at 9:12 p.m. in the area of South Federal Boulevard and South Decatur Street before trying to escape on foot.

As officers pursued the man, he fell and hit his head. According to Englewood police, the suspect was transported to Swedish Medical Center by Denver Paramedics.

The man died 4 days later.

Police provided no information regarding the reason the man was arrested.

This is being investigated as an in-custody death and Englewood Police Department.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation and said that no other information will be released until it has been completed. \