Lose Fat, Tighten Skin, and Get Rid of Cellulite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can spend hours at the gym toning muscle, but workouts don't target stubborn fat pockets, tighten skin or get rid of cellulite. One local med spa has found a one-two punch, a combo treatment that builds muscle, burns fat and tightens your skin! Debbie Lingg from Spectrum Med Spa joined us in studio to explain how all that is possible.

Spectrum Med Spa has a great offer on their body contouring technologies. If you call today, you can get a free body assessment and consultation. And because these treatments work best together, if you buy a Venus Legacy package, you'll get a Torque package free! You can also help someone else look and feel their best with gift cards to Spectrum Med Spa. If you spend $50 you'll get a $60 gift card value, and if you spend $100 you'll get a $150 value. These offers are only available if you call today! So call right now at (303)500-5508, or visit them online at spectrummedspa.com.