Lawmakers debate keeping Colorado in daylight saving time all year

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal that would end the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Daylight saving time is the practice of setting clocks an hour ahead in late winter/early spring and setting them back an hour in the fall. In the United States, the changes are made on the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November.

Every state in the U.S. currently uses the system, except Arizona and Hawaii.

HB17-1118 would keep Colorado in daylight saving time throughout the year.

Voters would have to approve the bill in November and then all other states that use Mountain Standard Time would also have to make the switch.

One of the most commonly offered rationales for daylight saving time is the presumption that by extending summer daylight later into the evening, Americans would use less energy.

It was the reason Congress used in enacting daylight saving time during World War I and again after the United States joined World War II, according to author David Prerau.

But it doesn’t seem to hold true.

A 2008 U.S. Department of Energy study reported that daylight saving time reduces annual energy use by about 0.03 percent. And a study that same year from the University of California, Santa Barbara found it might even increase energy consumption.