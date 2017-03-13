Kit Carson Peak 1979: A quiet Saturday in July

KIT CARSON PEAK, CO (14,171ft) – It’s always fun to look back in time. This photo by Mike George taken on Saturday July 21, 1979 paints a unique picture.

“I thought you might find it interesting to see what a fourteener summit “crowd” looked like on a Saturday in July 1979,” said Mike.

How times have changed. 2015 data from the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (CFI) shows that Kit Carson & Challenger Peak (located next to Kit Carson) see 1,000-3,000 hiker visits per year.

The CFI data also shows that most of those summits occur in July and August on Saturday’s (30.6%) and Sunday’s (19.8%).

“We had just finished climbing Crestone Needle and Crestone Peak, and continued on to climb Humbolt, reaching the summit about an hour before sunset. It was a busy day, but anything is possible when you are 19!”, said Mike.

At 14,171 feet, Kit Carson Peak is the 23rd highest ranked peak in Colorado. It’s located in the Sangre De Cristo mountain range about 3 hours south of Denver. Two other ranked, named peaks sit next door: 13er Columbia Point (13,980ft) and 14er Challenger Point (14,080ft).