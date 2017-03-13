Intense winds, freezing temperatures cover New York home in ice

WEBSTER, N.Y. — There’s cold, and then there’s “my entire house is covered in ice and looks like an outtake from ‘Frozen'” cold.

The house is in Webster, N.Y., just outside of Rochester. The area is one of the snowiest in the country thanks to freezing winter temperatures and the moisture of the nearby Great Lakes.

In the case of this prank of nature, high winds joined in the party and coated the house in layer after layer of ice.

Photographer John Kucko captured the scene, and said the area has had some particularly nasty weather lately.

“We had violent winds here the last five days,” Kucko said. “Power was knocked out to 150,000 people. Some are still without power.”

In case you were wondering whether some poor soul came home one day to find their house turned into an ice sculpture, Kucko said the property is a remote beach house that sits 25 feet or so from the shore of Lake Ontario.

Also, the house behind it looks completely unscathed. Kucko said it’s because that house has a retaining wall to prevent slippery situations exactly like this one.