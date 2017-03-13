Human remains found on Uncompahgre Plateau in Montrose County identified

MONTROSE, Colo. — The human remains found in the Sawmill Mesa area of the Uncompahgre Plateau in October have been identified, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Hunters found the remains and clothing fragments on Oct. 29, and they were recovered by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy found the bones were considered consistent but not definitive as those of 56-year-old Gerry “Hoop” Reed of Nucla.

A forensic anthropological examination done at the University of Northern Texas Human Identification Forensic Laboratory confirmed the remains were those of Reed.

The cause of death was listed as hypothermia because of exposure. The death was ruled accidental.