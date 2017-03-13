× FOX31 Denver Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser awarded Best Weathercaster by Colorado Broadcasters Association

DENVER — FOX31 Denver Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser was awarded “Best Weathercaster” by the Colorado Broadcasters Association on Saturday night.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my broadcasting peers,” said Fraser, “but knowing that Coloradans trust Pinpoint Weather for their forecast is what really makes me proud.”

“FOX31 News viewers rely on Dave’s knowledge and experience every day,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR. “Dave’s Pinpoint forecast is one of the reasons our ratings are on the rise.”

Friday, the Pinpoint Weather team was also independently certified as “Colorado’s most accurate forecast” by WeatheRate, Inc. The Pinpoint team includes Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser, Greg Dutra, Matt Makens, Chris Tomer and Jessica Lebel.

“In meteorology, accuracy is everything,” said Holly Gauntt, VP of News at KDVR, “and now we know that Dave Fraser and the Pinpoint Weather team are the most accurate forecasters in Colorado.”

The Colorado Broadcasters Association also honored KDVR with awards of excellence for best station website, best video essay, best documentary, best public affairs program, and best community service campaign for the FOX31 Problem Solvers.