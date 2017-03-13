Disabled 74-year-old woman hasn’t had shower in 3 months after bathroom remodel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- 74-year-old Laurel Loney says she hasn’t bathed in nearly three months.

She is disabled and can’t step high enough to get into her bathtub.

Loney told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the non profit organization Colorado Access arranged for her bathroom to be remodeled for increased accessibility but the tub and wheelchair ramp need adjustments.

“What's the use of having something I can't step into,?” she said.

Laurel describes the inability to bathe as an experience that’s left her feeling “filthy uncomfortable, itchy, rashy."

The Problem Solvers reached out to Colorado Access and were told that due to H.I.P.P.A. regulations, which protect personal medical information, they aren't able to discuss the case with us.

The Problem Solvers were able to arrange for a hotel (that prefers to remain anonymous) to provide a nice hot shower for Loney free of charge.

In the meantime, FOX31 will continue to follow up on her bathroom renovation needs.