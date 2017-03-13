× Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy

OMAHA, Neb. — Department store giant Gordmans plans to liquidate the inventory of 106 stores and file for bankruptcy.

The company, based in Omaha, announced Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 protection.

A statement released by Gordmans stated that “until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption. The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”

The ultimate outcome of the filing and liquidation sale is subject to the oversight and approval of the Bankruptcy Court.

Gordmans operates 7 stores across Colorado.