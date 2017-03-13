DeMarcus Ware announces retirement from the NFL: ‘It’s time’

DENVER — DeMarcus Ware announced Monday that he is retiring from the National Football League.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career,” Ware said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday.

“I thank the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos for opportunities to experience what greatness feels like,” Ware said.

“I will miss my teammates, coaches and fans, who supported me over the years. I’m hanging up my cleats and beginning the journey to my next destination,” said Ware.

The outside linebacker played 12 seasons in the NFL and three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He was part the Super Bowl 50 team.

“Ware was instrumental in the Broncos’ 2015-16 run to Super Bowl 50, as he recorded 3.5 sacks during the team’s three-game march to the title,” the Broncos said in a statement posted Monday afternoon.

“See you in Canton,” the Broncos responded on Twitter.

Broncos General Manager John Elway also responded on Twitter.

“DeMarcus – you are the epitome of what an NFL player should be. Congrats on your Hall of Fame career & thank you for becoming a Bronco!” Elway said.

Ware will go down as one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history.