Daybreak Delights: Celebrating National Pi Day

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services, and winner of best pie on the Food Network is here to show us how to make Blackberry Crumble Pie.

Blackberry Crumble Pie

What you Need

Pie Crust Scratch-made or Store Bought

Filling:

36 ounces of Fresh Blackberries (4 & 1/2 cups)

1 Lemon Zested

1 & 1/2 Cups Granulated Sugar

2 Tablespoons Flour

Crumble:

1 Cup Rolled Oats

1 Cup Sugar

1 Cup Flour

1 stick unsalted Butter

What to Do

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Blind Bake the pie crust fitted in a 9 inch pie tin, by lining the pie crust with parchment paper and filling the crust with dried beans or pie weights

*Baking tip-dock the crust

Bake for 20 minutes, remove from oven and set aside

In a large bowl, using the back of a measuring cup, smash 1 cup of blackberries, causing the berries to release their juices.

Add in remaining berries, sugar, lemon zest, and flour, stir to combine

Filling the pie filling into the blind baked pie crust

In a separate bowl, mix together the dry ingredients for the crumble topping and using a pastry blender cut in the butter, continue cutting until the mixture resembles course crumbs.

Top pie filling with Crumble topping, and bake the pie for 1 hour at 350 degrees

*Baking Tip: place a parchment lined baking sheet under the pie to catch any pie juices that may drip during baking.

*Baking Tip: if the pie crust begins to get two browned during baking, cover outer edge with foil, or a pie ring.

Remove pie from oven and allow to cool prior to cutting. ENJOY!