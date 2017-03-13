Daybreak Delights: Celebrating National Pi Day

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services, and winner of best pie on the Food Network is here to show us how to make Blackberry Crumble Pie.
Blackberry Crumble Pie
What you Need
Pie Crust Scratch-made or Store Bought
Filling:
36 ounces of Fresh Blackberries (4 & 1/2 cups)
1 Lemon Zested
1 & 1/2 Cups Granulated Sugar
2 Tablespoons Flour
Crumble:
1 Cup Rolled Oats
1 Cup Sugar
1 Cup Flour
1 stick unsalted Butter
What to Do
Preheat Oven to 350 degrees
Blind Bake the pie crust fitted in a 9 inch pie tin, by lining the pie crust with parchment paper and filling the crust with dried beans or pie weights
*Baking tip-dock the crust
Bake for 20 minutes, remove from oven and set aside
In a large bowl, using the back of a measuring cup, smash 1 cup of blackberries, causing the berries to release their juices.
Add in remaining berries, sugar, lemon zest, and flour, stir to combine
Filling the pie filling into the blind baked pie crust
In a separate bowl, mix together the dry ingredients for the crumble topping and using a pastry blender cut in the butter, continue cutting until the mixture resembles course crumbs.
Top pie filling with Crumble topping, and bake the pie for 1 hour at 350 degrees
*Baking Tip: place a parchment lined baking sheet under the pie to catch any pie juices that may drip during baking.
*Baking Tip: if the pie crust begins to get two browned during baking, cover outer edge with foil, or a pie ring.
Remove pie from oven and allow to cool prior to cutting. ENJOY!