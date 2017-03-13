× Driver killed in crash on Highway 52 in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A car caught fire after a crash on Highway 52 in Boulder County Monday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Both drivers were taken to Boulder Community Health, where one was pronounced deceased, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The second driver is in serious condition.

The crash shut down the highway, which is also called Mineral Road, between the Diagonal Highway and North 79th Street.

At 5:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Highway 52 would be closed for several hours.

The crash involved a blue four-door pickup and a silver sedan.

Multiple deputies, firefighters and paramedics were at the crash scene when SkyFOX flew overhead a little before 5 p.m.