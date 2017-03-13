Cook Up a Quick Breakfast with Master Pan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a little something that will help you multi-task in the morning. It's the cast aluminum non-stick frying pan by Master Pan Innovative Cookware. It lets you cook up to six different foods at once! The middle chamber is hotter for cooking meats like bacon and sausage. The outer chambers are ideal for eggs, pancakes, vegetables, hash browns and more. So not only do you make everyone happy by cooking a variety of foods in one quick session, you only have to clean one pan! And it's dishwasher safe!

The Master Pan starts at $59.99. You can find them at Wal Mart, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and Target, or online at masterpan.com.