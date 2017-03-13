Cherry Creek School District unanimously votes to change start times

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – The Cherry School District voted to change the start times for the next school year.

The board unanimously passed the new start times on Monday night.

The new start times changes the start time of elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m., while middle schools (8:50 a.m.) and high schools (8:20 a.m.) will start an hour later.

The vote came after hours of public feedback.

Several studies have shown high school students learn better, stay healthier and are more focuses when school starts later.

In Colorado, the Boulder and Fairview school districts have pushed back start times, and both have seen grade-point averages and attendance rise.