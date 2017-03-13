Cherry Creek School District board to vote on changing start times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The Cherry Creek School District board members are expected to vote Monday on whether to change the start and end times for the next school year.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Elementary School in Aurora.

Board members will vote on whether to change the start of elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m., while middle schools (8:50 a.m.) and high schools (8:20 a.m.) would start an hour later.

The district points to research that shows teens need more sleep. And getting more sleep leads to better performance in school.

Numerous studies have shown high school students learn better, stay healthier and are more focuses when school starts later.

Boulder Valley School District has already pushed back start times, and has seen grade-point averages and attendance rise.

"I think the benefits are just going to be the kids are going to do better in school," said parent Sally Buller, who is in favor of the proposal. "They're going to act better, they're going to think better, they're going to apply themselves better."

But not everyone agrees with the proposed change. Some elementary school parents are concerned with the earlier start time for their children.

"It just seems to shift the issues at the middle school and high school students are having on to the youngest children in the district, which doesn't seem fair," said Amy Hair, a parent of a first-grader. "I'm really worried about the safety of the kids having to get up so early. Walk to the bus, walk to school, not getting enough sleep."

Both sides seem to agree it's about balance.

The actual vote probably won't happen until 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m., depending on how many people show up for public comment.