Broncos revoke season tickets from lifelong fan who had them since 1995

DENVER -- Hundreds of Broncos season ticket holders had their tickets revoked this week, including a lifelong fan who has had them since 1995.

Eddie Donahoe recently got an email from the team saying that his tickets had been revoked because he sold two of his six season tickets on a secondary website.

Donahoe won't likely get his tickets back, the Broncos say the agreement between the team and season ticket holders is clear, but they will hear cases for fans dealing with military deployment or medical issues.

"When I was growing up it wasn't the m&m's it was Morton and Moses," Donahoe said. "I have the utmost respect for the Bowlen family and John Elway."

The 57-year-old father and grandfather is heartbroken and a bit hopeless saying that he is not holding his breath on getting his tickets back.

"My mortgage is paid off in 2 months and all of of sudden I get sacked with this whole thing," Donahoe said.

In a statement, the Broncos say that season tickets are "granted on a yearly basis at the sole discretion of the club."

"After careful review and consideration of our nearly 22,000 season ticket accounts - we have informed a number of season-ticket holders that their licenses will not be renewed based on their tickets not being used by them for even a single game in 2016," the team said.

"I think the Broncos care about their customers," said Candy Lewis, a longtime, respected ticket broker running A Lewis Tickets. "I know we care about our customers."

"The Broncos have very explicitly in their terms of agreement - it's a year-to-year renewal," Lewis said.

Lewis is confident fans with hard-ship cases like medical issues or military deployment stand a chance of getting those tickets back.

Any affected account holder with questions is encouraged to reach out to the Broncos' ticket office at tickets@broncos.nfl.net or 720-258-3333.