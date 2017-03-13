Bomb Coffee – Highly Explosive!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing goes better with breakfast than a good cup of coffee! Here's a way to support veterans with your morning cup of Joe... drink Bomb Coffee. It's a veteran-owned and operated coffee company, created by four men on a joint mission to develop the world's strongest coffee without compromising flavor. Together, the partners have spent over 25 years serving this nation. Bomb Coffee is described as "highly explosive specialty coffee that is super caffeinated, with bold and intense coffee flavor that's never bitter." The secret is a naturally grown Robusta bean that delivers twice as much caffeine on average than the typical cup of coffee. You can get it in a bag, ground or whole bean, as well as in convenient cups for Keurig machines. It's available online at bombcoffee.com.