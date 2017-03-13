Beauty and The Beast-Composer & Cast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney's Beauty and the Beast opens this Friday... all that music written by Oscar winner Alan Menken. .

He also wrote the music to Aladdin, Little Mermaid, Pochahantas... and Parente got to sing with him.

Parente got to sit down with the legendary composer, you'll see those interviews later in the week... and you'll see the movie, Friday.

He also saw the film and sat down the cast. Parente says it’s pretty closely to the original animated film...and yes, the enchanted objects in the castle are all there.

Parente sat down with the ladies who play the feather duster and the armoire ... Broadway legend Audra McDonald and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.