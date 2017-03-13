‘Aurora Highlands’ development could bring 60,000 new residents

AURORA, Colo. — Developers have unveiled their plans to build a new community in Aurora that could eventually provide homes for 60,000 people.

The proposed development is called the Aurora Highlands and would be built on 5,000 acres south of Denver International Airport.

“The Aurora Highlands will feature every category of housing from affordable attached homes, to multi-family groupings and single-family residences,” the website states. “These distinct and diverse neighborhoods will attract Baby Boomers and Millennials alike.”

According to the Aurora Sentinel, attached homes will start at about $200,000 and single family detached houses will start at $1 million.

The development is estimated to house 23,000 families, or about 60,000 people, the paper reported.

“A bustling downtown ‘Main Street’ area will feature retail, restaurants, entertainment and office space, providing the urban neighborhood lifestyle that this new generation of homebuyers want and demand in the suburban setting they so desire,” the developers state.

The development will include “acres of open space linked by miles and miles of hiking and biking trails,” as well as recreation centers, parks and playgrounds.

It will also include new elementary, middle and high schools, and higher education options, according to developers.

Before the developers can start construction, the Aurora City Council and Adams County will have to approve a public-private partnership, the Sentinel reports. If approved, initial construction on the project could begin this fall.