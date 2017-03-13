× Army investigators use DNA to create images of suspect in 1987 homicide

QUANTICO, VA — Thirty years after Army Spc. Darlene Krashoc was found dead in a parking lot in Colorado Springs, the mystery of her death remains unsolved.

Now, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) is releasing two images of what the suspect might look like, or might have looked like, and offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

Krashoc’s body was found early in the morning on St. Patrick’s Day in 1987, according to Army investigators.

At the time of her death, Krashoc was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Carson. She was 20 years old.

According to investigators, the night before her death, Krashoc went to a local club named Shuffles at 1861 South Academy Boulevard with some members of her unit. Investigators say she spent the evening drinking and dancing and was last seen leaving the club between midnight and 1 a.m.

Patrolmen from the Colorado Springs Police Department found her body several hours later at 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind a restaurant at 2710 South Academy Boulevard.

Investigators believe her body was placed there after she was killed.

“After a thorough crime scene examination, collection of evidence, and hundreds of interviews, the case went cold,” CID officials said in a statement released Monday.

Last year, investigators submitted 27 pieces of evidence for additional DNA testing and Phenotyping.

Phenotyping is the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.

“Individual predictions were made for the suspect’s ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape,” investigators stated. “By combining these attributes of appearance, a ‘Snapshot’ composite was produced depicting what the suspect may have looked like.”

Specialists came up with composite images depicting what the suspect looked like at the age of approximately 25 years old and what the suspect may look like now, at the approximate age of 50-55.

The true age of the suspect remains unknown.

It is important to note that the composites are scientific approximations of appearance based on DNA, and are not likely to be exact replicas of appearance. Environmental factors such as smoking, drinking, diet, and other non-environmental factors — e.g., facial hair, hairstyle, scars, etc. — cannot be predicted by DNA analysis.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or if the DNA prediction results resemble someone you may know or knew at that time, contact your local Army CID office or CID Headquarters in Virginia at 1-844-Army-CID or (571)305-4375 or email Crime Tips at Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil., or the Colorado Springs Police Department (Detective Montez or Investigator Browne) at 719-444-7000 or The Pikes Peak area crime stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.