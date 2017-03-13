6-year-old gives up birthday party to feed homeless

CHICAGO – A Chicago kindergartner decided to feed the homeless instead of having a birthday party.

Armani Crews had been begging her parents to let her feed homeless people in their community, but they thought she was joking, ABC News reports.

“I said, ‘OK, we’ll make some sandwiches,’ to which Armani said, ‘No. I want the same thing we’d have at my birthday party,’” her mother, Artesha Crews said.

The girl agreed to it even after her father told her she wouldn’t get a gift on her March 5 birthday.

6-year-old girl gives up birthday party to feed homeless instead: https://t.co/srv07uM91c pic.twitter.com/vGW7US4kyt — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 14, 2017

So her parents granted her wish and spent $300 on food to deliver to homeless people around Chicago.

“It was nice to be nice,” Armani told ABC News.

Her mother added, “She was excited. She was happy. Everybody was being fed. …One of the gentleman said he hadn’t had a hot meal in a long time.”

The family’s church congregation decided to help in Armani’s mission by donating care packages for the homeless.

