× 1st Annual CONG March to Fight Hunger

Who: Colorado National Guard

What: 1st Annual March to Fight Hunger

When: Friday, March 17, 2017 from 8am-11am

Where: Joint Force Headquarters-Colorado (click for map)

The Colorado National Guard cares about our Colorado community and their 1st annual March to Fight Hunger is just another addition to the multiple ways they give back.

Join FOX31 Denver’s Serving Those Who Serve efforts to give back to the community by participating in this worthy cause. Partcipants will ruck march from JFHQ – Centennial with donated non-perishable food items to theFood Market: Southeast Community Outreach (SECOR). The Ruck will be Approximately 5 Miles!