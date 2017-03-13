1st Annual CONG March to Fight Hunger
Who: Colorado National Guard
What: 1st Annual March to Fight Hunger
When: Friday, March 17, 2017 from 8am-11am
Where: Joint Force Headquarters-Colorado (click for map)
The Colorado National Guard cares about our Colorado community and their 1st annual March to Fight Hunger is just another addition to the multiple ways they give back.
Join FOX31 Denver’s Serving Those Who Serve efforts to give back to the community by participating in this worthy cause. Partcipants will ruck march from JFHQ – Centennial with donated non-perishable food items to theFood Market: Southeast Community Outreach (SECOR). The Ruck will be Approximately 5 Miles!
Please bring non-perishable food donations and personal products that are in high demand (peanut butter, canned fruit, ravioli, canned soup, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, ketchup, mustard, etc.) to the following collection points:
1. Denver Armory
2. AASF on BAFB
3. JFHQ
For more info visit congfamilyreadiness.net.