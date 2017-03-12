Small plane lands with gear up at Centennial Airport
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A small plane landed on its belly at the Centennial Airport Sunday morning after the landing gear didn’t come down.
There was one person on board the single-engine Cessna Cardinal, airport officials said on Twitter.
No one was hurt in the “gear-up landing,” officials said.
There was no word on why the landing gear didn’t come down.
South Metro Fire Rescue was responding to the airport.
Runway 10/28 was closed while they worked to remove the aircraft, officials said.