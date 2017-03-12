× Small plane lands with gear up at Centennial Airport

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A small plane landed on its belly at the Centennial Airport Sunday morning after the landing gear didn’t come down.

There was one person on board the single-engine Cessna Cardinal, airport officials said on Twitter.

No one was hurt in the “gear-up landing,” officials said.

There was no word on why the landing gear didn’t come down.

South Metro Fire Rescue was responding to the airport.

Runway 10/28 was closed while they worked to remove the aircraft, officials said.