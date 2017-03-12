Eastbound Thornton Parkway reopens after serious crash

THORNTON, Colo. — A crash with serious injuries shut down eastbound Thornton Parkway between Interstate 25 and Grant Street early Sunday morning.

Thornton police first tweeted about the closure a little after 6 a.m. Officials called it a “serious injury accident” and said the lanes would be closed for an unknown amount of time.

There was no word on how many vehicles were involved or how many people were hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Thornton Parkway reopened at a little before 10 a.m.

We will update this article when we confirm more information about the crash.