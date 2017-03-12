Rocky Mountain National Park ranks as 4th most visited national park in 2016

ESTES PARK, Colo. – Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park was the fourth most visited national park in America in 2016.

The popular park finished with over 4.5 million visitors in 2016, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in a news release.

Nationwide, 331 million people visited national parks in 2016, which is a third consecutive all-time attendance record for the park service, according to the report.

2016 marked the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

Rocky Mountain National Park ranked ahead of Utah’s Zion National Park, which came in fifth with 4.2 million visitors.

Yosemite National Park came in third with 5 million visitors while Grand Canyon National Park came in second with 5.9 million visitors.

Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountain National Park earned the top spot with over 11.3 million visitors in 2016.