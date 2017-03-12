Rep. Jared Polis town halls attract large crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- The deep political divide in America is sparking anger at congressional town halls and animosity against members of congress who refuse to hold them. Meanwhile some in Congress, like U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, have been attracting record attendance and peaceful crowds. The Democrat, representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, held two town halls on Sunday.

Polis said his town halls on Sunday were his largest ever. Roughly a thousand people packed the gymnasium at Broomfield High School on Sunday afternoon. Another thousand attended a town hall in Fort Collins, according to Polis staffers. The Democrat faced friendly, yet anxious constituents.

"People are really worried about a lot of the rhetoric coming out of Washington," said Polis.

Sunday's town halls in Broomfield and Fort Collins were much different from a number of Republican district town halls that have been derailed by angry protests from voters on the left. Democrats call the movement grassroots activism, while President Trump has dismissed the activity as professional protesting. Meanwhile, some elected officials have decided not hold town halls.

"They do represent us," said town hall attendee Sarah Mann. "I think the fact that they're dodging that responsibility to meet with us in person is creating a lot of animosity."

On Sunday, Polis enjoyed friendly crowds. Constituents voiced concerned about a variety of issues, including suburban fracking.

"The fracking issue is a huge issue for me," said Janis Hatch.

Immigration and healthcare were also hot topics, but almost more than anything-- people talked Trump.

"We're excited to hear what's on everybody's mind," said Polis. "We always encourage people to bring their ideas about how to move our country forward through these kinds of meetings."

Polis has several more town halls scheduled for April.