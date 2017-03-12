Martin Truex, Jr. and Denver’s Furniture Row Racing win Kobalt 400 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — NASCAR driver Martin Truex, Jr. raced to his first victory in Las Vegas Sunday, after winning Stage 1 and leading most of Stage 2.

Truex called Sunday’s victory a dream come true.

Truex was able to pull out the win despite some track bar problems.

78 Track bar problems are coming into factor during these last 10 laps. No. 78 P2, No. 77 P13. #WeAreFurnitureRow #EJ77 #MTJ78 — Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) March 12, 2017

“That’s why you never give up and fight to the end,” Truex said after the race.

Furniture Row Racing tweeted a photo taken moments after the big win.

That walk to VL feeling ✨. Way to go team! #WeAreFurnitureRow pic.twitter.com/Zk79VxWAP6 — Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) March 12, 2017

Erik Jones, who also drives for Furniture Row Racing, is believed to have finished in 15th place.