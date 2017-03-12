× Man found dead in parking garage at Snowmass may have fallen 30 feet

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — A Denver man found dead in a parking garage at Snowmass ski resort may have fallen to his death, investigators said.

The man was found lying on the ground in the Carriage Way exit of the Base Village Parking Garage at 8 a.m. Friday, the Snowmass Village Police Department said in a statement released Sunday.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Angelo Mowery.

“According to Mr. Mowery’s Facebook page, he was originally from New Jersey, and had most recently been living in Denver,” police stated.

“Mr. Mowery was unresponsive and appeared to have traumatic injuries consistent with a fall from 30 feet above,” according to police.

Mowery was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Snowmass Village Police Department and the Pitkin County Coroner are investigating this death, but no foul play is suspected.

Anyone who was with, or may have seen Mowery on Friday is asked to call the Snowmass Village Police Department at (970)923-5330.