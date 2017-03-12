× Flames seen shooting from Suncor Refinery Saturday night

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Flames could be seen shooting from the Suncor Refinery in Commerce City Saturday.

The flaring could be seen from Interstate 25 and prompted officials to shut down Brighton Boulevard.

The refinery experienced a total power failure at about 10 p.m., according to a statement from the company published by the South Adams County Fire Department.

The company said the power failure from Xcel Energy resulted in an “operational upset.”

“Due to this upset, visible flaring was seen at the facility,” officials said.

“Suncor is working to safely stabilize the plant following the power failure,” officials said in a statement posted at about 2 a.m. “The regulators have been notified and we have initiated air monitoring in and around the refinery and neighboring community with no abnormal readings to date.”

“Suncor’s emergency response team responded and there were no injuries,” officials stated.

“The 98,000-barrel-per-day refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel and paving-grade asphalt,” according to the Suncor website.