Driver runs after crashing into apartments in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A driver ran from the scene after crashing into a couple of patios at an apartment complex in Northglenn Sunday morning.

The vehicle crashed into the patios at 11450 Community Center Drive a little after 6 a.m., according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

Four adults and one child living in two units were forced out of their homes by the crash, according to Red Cross Denver.

#redcross team on scene in Northglenn assisting two displaced families (4A+1C) vehicle vs. building incident. pic.twitter.com/OA2MXjg5Fx — Red Cross Denver (@RedCrossDenver) March 12, 2017

Red Cross Denver said they provided assistance to a total of seven adults and four children.

It’s not clear if police are still looking for the driver. We called the Northglenn Police Department and will update this article when we confirm more information.