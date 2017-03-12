Denver Zoo responds to Saturday Night Live news spoof set at zoo

Denver Zoo officials responded to a Saturday Night Live skit that was portrayed as taking place at the zoo.

In a spoof of local morning news, SNL host Scarlett Johannson played a reporter interviewing a wildlife photographer name Danny Bangs.

However, in a series of “mistakes,” the newscasters repeatedly referred to him as a wildlife “pornographer” instead of a photographer.

The innuendos continue until Johannson starts to ask Bangs about his experience with baby animals.

Actor Bobby Moynihan, who portrays an anchor on “Good Day Denver” immediately interrupts.

“NO, no, no, no, no, no, no! Let’s not talk about baby animals,” Moynihan urges.

“Let’s keep the interview about adult, consenting animals,” said Cecily Strong, who plays Moynihan’s co-anchor.

At that point, an actor portraying a zoo official named “Devon” interrupts to read a statement.

“Danny Bangs will no longer have access to animals at the zoo, while we investigate the extent of his crimes,” Devon stated.

The skit closes with Strong teasing ahead to more coverage of the “emerging Danny Bangs scandal at the Denver Zoo.”

That prompted a tweet from the real Denver Zoo Sunday morning.

Lot's of chatter about the portrayal of Denver Zoo on SNL last night. Just want to reassure you all, Danny Bangs is not a DZ employee. 😉 — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 12, 2017

WARNING: The SNL skit alludes to bestiality and may not be appropriate for sensitive viewers.