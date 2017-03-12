× Crash on eastbound I-70 near Genesee Park tangles traffic Sunday afternoon

GENESSEE PARK, Colo. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Genesee Park added to the typical delays caused by people returning from the mountains to the Denver area Sunday afternoon.

The right two lanes were blocked at mile marker 254, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet at about 3:15 p.m. CDOT warned drivers to expect delays.

At 4:35 p.m., CDOT said all lanes had reopened, but heavy delays were still an issue.