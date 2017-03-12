Contractor volunteers to help family without power after Problem Solvers report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Owners of Denver Meadows Mobile Home Park have notified tenants they will be closing in June of 2018, after more than 30 years.

People living here say management is still raising the rent but doesn't want to spend any money on maintenance.

Resident Shannon Holloman said wiring problems started cutting power to her mobile home on-and-off starting on Feb. 20. Three weeks later it went out completely.

When Holloman called the Problem Solvers on Saturday, she said her son was doing his homework in the dark while she was trying to keep $97 in groceries from spoiling.

“At this point I don't have any power at all it was very cold last night and despite my efforts the landlady is not going to get anybody here until 8:30 supposedly Monday,” Shannon told us Saturday.

She called both the fire department and Xcel out to inspect the power unit.

“They told me not to turn it back on because when I tried it earlier today, it was like a big ball of sparks. This is where the problem is, a ball of light comes out from under it, it's like a grounding issue,” she said showing us the fried connection box.

They found burnt wiring inside and posted a notice reading: "wiring in socket is scorched... plug for unit is burnt... property management needs to make repairs to restore service."

When we called the Denver Meadows management office on Saturday, the person who answered hung up after we identified ourselves.

Five minutes after we reported the problems, contractor Chuck Critchley called FOX31 Problem Solvers.

"Seeing what kind of mom she was, you know, to keep him doing his homework is just it really hit me and my wife really hard," Critchley said.

The very next day, Critchley was out examining the electrical box.

"The wires have disintegrated pretty much," he said.

Critchley and his wife showed up Sunday morning to repair and replace what both Xcel and the fire department declared a “dangerous fire hazard.”

"It touches me that people are so good when I've talked to people that have been so nasty. It makes me feel good and I'm just so appreciative," Holloman said, in tears, as she watched them work.

"Just something as small as trying to keep power when I pay every time, on time,” she said.

Critchley did the work on his day off donated all the parts for a job that would have cost roughly $1,000.

He says the mobile home park management likely couldn't have gotten an electrician here until at least Wednesday or Thursday because they're all so busy with construction projects.

Two hours after he arrived, the family had all new wiring and connections with power to their mobile home… and both families shared big hugs, tears and thanks in the driveway.