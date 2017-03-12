Aurora Animal Control claims longtime family dog is wolf hybrid, won’t return him to owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora family reached out to the FOX 31 Problem Solvers after Aurora Animal Control took their dog and won't give him back claiming the dog is a wolf-hybrid.

The Abbato family has had Capone for nearly 10 years.

They rescued him from the Adams County Animal Shelter where he was classified as a German-Shepherd mix.

The family's veterinarian also says the same thing.

But for whatever reason, Aurora Animal Control thinks Capone is a wolf-hybrid.

"It's been real painful," 11-year-old Ciara Abbato said.

"Our German Shepherd, Capone, got out Feb. 24. He jumped the fence. It’s the first time in the seven years we’ve lived here," Capone’s owner, Tracy Abbato said.

Aurora Animal Control picked up Capone that day, but turned away his family when they tried taking him home.

"They say he is a hybrid-wolf now and don't want to release back to us because he is an exotic animal,” says Tracy.

The city ran a DNA test to determine his breed on March 1 and if the test results prove he's a wolf-hybrid, the family dog could be put down.

Animal Control told Problem Solvers based on Capone's mannerisms, behavior and physical characteristics, they suspect he is part wolf.

"I am 100 percent confident he is not a wolf, not a doubt in my mind," says Tracy.

But while they await the test results, Capone sits in the Aurora Animal Shelter--away from his family and his two buddies who've grown up together from puppies.

"It's hard for me. It's hard for my kids. He's a family member. We've had him for almost 10 years. We miss him," says Tracy.

"I hope they let us keep him because he's really special to me," Ciara said.

If the test shows he is a wolf-hybrid, Capone could be shipped off to a wolf sanctuary or euthanized if there isn't room for him there.

And, the shelter says it cannot adopt Capone out because most cities and counties have rules similar to Aurora's which bans hybrids.

"I don't understand. This dog has a loving, caring home. People who abuse dogs, leave them outside in two-degree weather, how do they still have their dogs?" Abbato asked.

The family has now hired a lawyer and on Wednesday, they'll go to court to ask a judge if Capone can come home while they wait for that DNA test.

Abbato faces violations of: animal running at large, keeping an aggressive animal and keeping an exotic/wild animal.