× 3 Fort Carson soldiers injured in Stryker rollover crash

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Three Fort Carson soldiers were hurt when a Stryker rolled over in a training area on Sunday morning, our partners at KRDO reported.

A Stryker is an armored vehicle that resembles a tank, but is significantly lighter and has eight wheels instead of a continuous track (also called tank tread or caterpillar track), according to Military.com. Click here to see sample photos of the M1126 Stryker Combat Vehicle.

Three soldiers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Fort Carson Public Affairs confirmed to KRDO. One soldier was treated and released Sunday morning. The other two were expected to be released later in the day.

The accident happened at around 6:20 a.m.

There is no word about what caused the rollover crash.

Fort Carson officials said an investigation is underway.