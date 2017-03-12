2017 NCAA basketball tournament bracket released

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament was released by the selection committee on Sunday evening.

Last year’s champion, Villanova, was awarded the No. 1 spot in the East. Villanova also got the top seed in the NCAA’s overall rankings.

Meanwhile Kansas takes the top spot in the Midwest, Gonzaga in the West, and North Carolina got the No. 1 seed in the South.

NCAA just put out the 1-68 seed list. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/PKT1jhIWNL — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) March 12, 2017

The first round of the tournament will begin on Thursday.

The National Championship takes place April 3 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix.

Download your bracket here.