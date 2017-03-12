Man and woman found dead on the side of the road in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the deaths of two people found on Sunday morning.

The bodies were found at Old Pueblo Road and Hanover Road, the sheriff’s office said.

A group of people driving by saw the bodies of a man and woman on the side of the road and called 911 just before 9 a.m., according to our partners at KRDO.

KRDO said a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said it could be a double homicide.

Hanover is closed from Old Pueblo Road to Interstate 25.

We are expecting to get more information from investigators shortly will update this article.