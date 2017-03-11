Firefighters battle early morning fire in Ken Caryl Ranch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in Ken Caryl Ranch kept West Metro firefighters busy early Saturday morning and captured the attention of residents.

The fire burned in steep terrain on the hogback north of West Ken Caryl Avenue and west of C470 starting at about 1:30 a.m. in southwest metro Denver.

It was challenging for firefighters in the dark.

It burned about three acres and it never threatened any structures.

West Metro Fire said people might see smoke from the fire during the weekend and assured that the fire department will keep a close eye on the area.

The cause was not released Saturday afternoon but investigators said they ruled out natural causes.