The CSU Rams were toppled by Nevada Saturday evening 71 -79. The Rams made their play for the tournament title after beating the San Diego State Aztecs 71-63 late Friday.

The Rams finish this portion of the season 23-11 and will await any postseason invitations that might come. pic.twitter.com/BuUgyBjwZ0 — CSU Rams MBB (@CSUMensBball) March 12, 2017

Nevada beat out CSU by one game for the Mountain West’s regular-season title with an 85-72 win in Reno last week.

Today marks the first time since 2003 that CSU has played in the championship game of the conference tournament. The Rams say they “will await any postseason invitations that may come.”