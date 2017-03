Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police have set up a perimeter to catch a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and promptly crashing it into a nearby building.

#DPD conducting a search in the area of Mississippi & Irving after a party driving a stolen veh struck a building and fled on foot. #Denver pic.twitter.com/ytWZgvP5nX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 12, 2017

It happened near Mississippi and Irving late Saturday night, around 9:30 p.m. After crashing the car, the suspect bailed and set off on foot.

#DPD No injuries are reported at this time. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 12, 2017

Police tweeted that the car was stolen after a party and that there are no injuries at this time.

This story is developing, check back for more updates.