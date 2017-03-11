× Reports: Armed man barricaded in home in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley were working to try to resolve a standoff in a neighborhood late Saturday afternoon.

This was happening in the 300 block of 51st Avenue according to a report in the Greeley Tribune.

Reports said that people in a number of surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

K9 and SWAT teams responded to the situation.

A neighbor told the Tribune a police officer told her an armed man was barricaded in the home. The incident reportedly began Saturday morning.

