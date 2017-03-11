WATCH: Mom turns son in after seeing him on surveillance video during robbery.
Mom turns 12-year-old son into police
-
10-year-old Morrison boy saves mom, little sister during roadway emergency
-
Mom walks 30 hours through snow and wilderness to get help for family
-
Juror misconduct could get death row inmate new trial
-
Man killed after van carrying rescue dogs involved in rollover crash
-
Family trying to raise millions to fight daughter’s rare, deadly disease
-
-
Utah single mom dresses as dad to attend ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’
-
Military mom pulls off touching surprise for son after year overseas
-
Mesa County mom suspected of kidnapping 10-month-old son in custody; child is safe
-
Grieving mom pleads for hit-and-run driver to surrender
-
Adorable photos of two sets of twins in one family go viral
-
-
Death of Highlands Ranch mom, 2 sons ruled murder-suicide; boys had painkillers in systems
-
Utah mom keeps pumping for months after infant’s death to donate breast milk
-
Suspect in Amber Alert caught; mom and child found safe