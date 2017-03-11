Details surrounding Bailey house fire emerge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. -- New details tonight in the house explosion that injured three people in Bailey. It happened last night just after eight on south ridge drive.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office confirms it was caused by hash oil production.

Saturday, tucked away on a quiet ridge in Bailey, the large mountain home, sits empty.

Half of it was charred and barren after Friday’s explosion which sparked a fire that ripped through half of the rooms.

“It makes me sad that this can happen so close,” said Kathy Lederhos whose house sits on the ridge above.

Friday night, Kathy and her husband, Keith, heard the sirens and stepped outside to see the flames. “Amazingly it was just pretty much contained to the house,” said Keith Lederhos.

Who was currently living in the house is still in question.

But those inside when the explosion happened ended up at a gas station 10 minutes up the road.

“I could only see their backs and everything and one looked like his shirt was completely like burned onto his skin and the other one didn’t have a shirt on,” said Johnna Myers, who saw two of the burn victims waiting for help inside the Loaf & Jug.

“They had cut marks on them. They had them on their elbow. They had, I mean the guys whole hand was off,” Myers said.

The park county sheriff won’t confirm how the victims got there.

Witnesses say, they were dropped off, severely burned, by someone in a silver truck.

“Badly burned victims just dropped off, no I can’t imagine that,” said Keith Lederhos.

Three burn victims were airlifted out. Swedish Medical Center confirms they have one of the patients.

The Park County Sheriff Office is still investigating.